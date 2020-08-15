Of Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Scott Andrew Breshears and Emily Rene Schlader, both of Lewiston.
Jacob Daniel Ryan and Kimberly Rosa Scheffelmaier, both of Lewiston.
Glenn Russell Prieta and Kaila Dawn Burnett Walker McMillan, both of Lewiston.
Mychael Fults and Kathryn Joy Guinard, both of Genesee.
Asotin County
Karra K. Robinson and Jason D. Semmes, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Shamar D.S. Jackson, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to a second DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Tuesday.
Shawn Paul B. Chicklinsky, 41, no address listed, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 24.
Robert C. Sommerfelt, 51, of Craigmont, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.