Of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge George Fearing
Robert W. Vantine, 55, Sedro-Woolley, Wash., eluding, a felony, sentenced to two years and four months in prison and $1,500 in fines and fees.
Crime Reports
A menu board at Sonic Drive-In on the 1300 block of 21st Street in Lewiston was reported damaged in a hit-and-run incident. Damage is estimated at $500.
A chest freezer full of food valued at $400 was reported stolen off a patio on the 600 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.
A 2012 Mazda 3, iPods and contents from a purse valued at $5,290 were reported stolen in a burglary on the 1400 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston.