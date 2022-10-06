Of Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Colby Cameron and Scotty Lindell, of Clarkston, a son, Dawson Lane Lindell, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mark Jeremy Calene and Ketura Marie Brown, both of Clarkston.
Bounme Xaiyavong, of Tacoma, and Samantha Jane Letzkus, of San Diego.
Elizabeth Lynn Braker and Livia Jane Peart, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
James Keagan Ivie and Monica Lauren Ivie
Devony Karlinsey and Mikeal Schlotman
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Shawn W. Riddle, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, five years felony probation and pay $745.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Lionel R. Aguilar, 70, of Sunnyside, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, credited with one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $859.70 in fees.
Paula L. Earl, 54, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, six months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Mark A. Scheuerman, 44, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with eight days credited, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $952.50 in fees.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Matthew J. Calkins, 43, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 17.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Casey D. Engle, 29, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 27.56 months prison, 27.56 months supervision and pay $895 in fines and fees.
Jason R. Lee, 42, of Clarkston, charged with forgery, a felony. Sentenced to four months jail and pay $750 in fines and fees.
Tekiyah S. Kugler, 29, of Clarkston, charged with harassment, a felony. Sentenced to 35 days jail, 12 months supervision and pay $950 in fines and fees.
Kenneth D. Warnock, 33, Clarkston transient, charged with second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, a felony. Sentenced to 25 months prison and pay $1,000 in fines and fees
Jake V. Fernandez, 27, of Cottonwood, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, a felony.
Christopher P. Mendoza, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to burglary, robbery, two counts of theft of firearm, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies
Christopher D. Krolick, 35, of Pendleton, Ore., pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, a felony.
Mathias J. Hamilton, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and harassment, a felony.