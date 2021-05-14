Of Thursday, May 13, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica and Johnathan Hillyer, of Clarkston, a son, Aiden John Hillyer, born Tuesday.
Randi and Nathan Barnett, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hailey Grace Barnett, born Wednesday.
Amberly and Gareth Maxey, of Lewiston, a son, Memphis Daniel Maxey, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Peyton Joshua Smith, of Evening Shade, Ark., and Gabrielle Nicole Austin, of Lewiston.
Joseph Lee Fenner and Jina Marie Bursott, both of Viola.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Leslie R. Thompson, 40, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1.5-3 years in prison, commuted to 239 days with credit for 239 days served, restitution, fines and court costs.
Sativa M. Matheny, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of 2.5 years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Jamey A. Stricklin, 22, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Jacob N. Wantz, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and granted retained jurisdiction, restitution, fines and court costs.
John R. Brewer, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding and grand theft, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to six years probation, granted a withheld judgment on the grand theft charge, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Dakota J. Singer, 20, of Culdesac, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.