Of Thursday, May 13, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jessica and Johnathan Hillyer, of Clarkston, a son, Aiden John Hillyer, born Tuesday.

Randi and Nathan Barnett, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hailey Grace Barnett, born Wednesday.

Amberly and Gareth Maxey, of Lewiston, a son, Memphis Daniel Maxey, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Peyton Joshua Smith, of Evening Shade, Ark., and Gabrielle Nicole Austin, of Lewiston.

Joseph Lee Fenner and Jina Marie Bursott, both of Viola.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Leslie R. Thompson, 40, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1.5-3 years in prison, commuted to 239 days with credit for 239 days served, restitution, fines and court costs.

Sativa M. Matheny, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of 2.5 years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Jamey A. Stricklin, 22, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Jacob N. Wantz, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and granted retained jurisdiction, restitution, fines and court costs.

John R. Brewer, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding and grand theft, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to six years probation, granted a withheld judgment on the grand theft charge, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Dakota J. Singer, 20, of Culdesac, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.

