Of Friday, April 2, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

David Alan Ketelsen and Candice Marie Klemens, both of Lewiston.

Lolani Finau Langi, of Pullman, and Leilani Lilienalupe Otuafi, of Provo, Utah.

Asotin County

George Russel Stewart and Leslie Rose Soderberg, both of Asotin.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Kent Merica

Alex J. Ellenwood, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.

Jaydee McArthur, 42, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.

