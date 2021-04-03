Of Friday, April 2, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
David Alan Ketelsen and Candice Marie Klemens, both of Lewiston.
Lolani Finau Langi, of Pullman, and Leilani Lilienalupe Otuafi, of Provo, Utah.
Asotin County
George Russel Stewart and Leslie Rose Soderberg, both of Asotin.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Alex J. Ellenwood, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Jaydee McArthur, 42, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.