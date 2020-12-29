Of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Rachael L. Mendenhall, 56, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12
James L. Scott, 56, of Madras, Ore., charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 12.
Martin C. Hribernick, 51, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 12.
Robert J. LaPlante, 54, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 6.
Jeffrey W. Crea, 59, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.