Of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Rachael L. Mendenhall, 56, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12

James L. Scott, 56, of Madras, Ore., charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 12.

Martin C. Hribernick, 51, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 12.

Robert J. LaPlante, 54, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 6.

Jeffrey W. Crea, 59, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

