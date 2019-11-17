Of Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sara and Clark Tacke, of Greencreek, a son, Carsten Earl Tacke, born Friday.
Emergency calls
Medics took an 80-year-old man to the hospital Saturday afternoon after he collapsed at the Clarkston High School playoff football game, according to Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings. Hastings said he didn’t have much information Saturday night, but the man was found near the end of the game, which started at 2 p.m. Emergency medical personnel could be seen administering life-saving measures after they arrived on the scene. No further information about the incident was available Saturday night.