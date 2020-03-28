Of Friday, March 27, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Courtney and Justin Weinmann, of Lewiston, a daughter, Gwendolyn Marie Weinmann, born Wednesday.
Samantha Penney and Damien Wilson, of Kamiah, a son, Kalais Stanton Wilson, born Wednesday.
Amanda and Charles Koenig, of Lewiston, a daughter, Scout Sage Schmidt Koenig, born Thursday.
Stephanie Andrews and Michael Sylvester, of Lewiston, a son, Landen David Sylvester, born Thursday.
Macy Forman and Ezra Wolf, of Clarkston, a daughter, Adilynn May Wolf, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Shelly A. Dunn and Gregg H. Dunn.
Shelbi N. Clear and Jacob M. Clear.
Thomas B. Powell and Nancy E. Powell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Byron E. Waters, 46, of Clarkston, burglary, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison and three years indeterminate, $745.50 in fines and fees and the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Waters will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Joseph D. King, 58, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery inflicting a traumatic injury, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for May 13.
Gabriel M. Allen, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a felony. Sentencing is set for May 28.
Sheldon D. Romaneschi, 31, no address given, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, sentenced to 55 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, 30 discretionary days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $845.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for three years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
James L. Courts, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for April 8.
Nathan F. Tannahill, 21, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 8.
Judge Karin Seubert
William C. Finch, 51, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A set of tires valued at $1,000 were reported stolen from a residence on the 200 block of Glassway Street in Lewiston.