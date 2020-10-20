Of Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica Anderson-Lindell and Michael Lindell, of Lewiston, a son, Donavin Bex Anderson-Lindell, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rachelle M. Johnson and Jeremiah M. Johnson
Tim Melcher and Deborah K. Melcher
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Michael A. Carothers, 26, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge George B. Fearing
Seth T. Crum, 34, of Clarkston, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, harassment, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with domestic violence reporting, all felonies, sentenced to two years and one month in prison on count one, concurrent with two sentences of 22 months in prison for counts two and three, concurrent with 364 days in prison on count four and concurrent with 354 days in prison on count five, $1,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year and six months.