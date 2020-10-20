Of Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jessica Anderson-Lindell and Michael Lindell, of Lewiston, a son, Donavin Bex Anderson-Lindell, born Sunday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Rachelle M. Johnson and Jeremiah M. Johnson

Tim Melcher and Deborah K. Melcher

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Michael A. Carothers, 26, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge George B. Fearing

Seth T. Crum, 34, of Clarkston, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, harassment, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with domestic violence reporting, all felonies, sentenced to two years and one month in prison on count one, concurrent with two sentences of 22 months in prison for counts two and three, concurrent with 364 days in prison on count four and concurrent with 354 days in prison on count five, $1,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year and six months.

