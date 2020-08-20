Of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amanda and Michael Gibson, of Clarkston, a son, Jordan Rafael Gibson, born Tuesday.
Kelli Duxbury and Bryan Herbert, of Clarkston, a son, Dayton Thomas Herbert, born Tuesday.
Cecilia and Brandon Huffaker, of Lewiston, a son, Xavier Russel Huffaker, born Tuesday.
Devyn and Michael Bowen, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Christie Bowen, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Treavor Alexander Yardley and Kayla Nichole Cervantes, both of Lewiston.
Dalton Wade Davis and Kimbra Dawn Benzel, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Bobbi J. Allen against William T. Allen
Granted
Ginger Seubert and Anthony Seubert
Stephen E. Farrell and Jenifer Hudson
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Melissa Lynn Foutch and Cameron J. Foutch
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Krystal L. Medlin, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Sept. 2.
Isaiah L. Jackson, 30, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 27.
Jeremy W. Pitman, 37, of West Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 27.
Davie L. Covey Jr., 52, of Lapwai, three years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Gerald F. Epley Jr., 45, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies, a jury trial is set for Dec. 14.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Halie R. O’Connor, 25, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.
Judge Karin Seubert
Sabrina B. Duman, 35, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A hole was burned into the facade of a hot tub in an incident of vandalism on the 3300 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,500.