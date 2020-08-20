Of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Amanda and Michael Gibson, of Clarkston, a son, Jordan Rafael Gibson, born Tuesday.

Kelli Duxbury and Bryan Herbert, of Clarkston, a son, Dayton Thomas Herbert, born Tuesday.

Cecilia and Brandon Huffaker, of Lewiston, a son, Xavier Russel Huffaker, born Tuesday.

Devyn and Michael Bowen, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Christie Bowen, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Treavor Alexander Yardley and Kayla Nichole Cervantes, both of Lewiston.

Dalton Wade Davis and Kimbra Dawn Benzel, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Bobbi J. Allen against William T. Allen

Granted

Ginger Seubert and Anthony Seubert

Stephen E. Farrell and Jenifer Hudson

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Melissa Lynn Foutch and Cameron J. Foutch

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Krystal L. Medlin, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Sept. 2.

Isaiah L. Jackson, 30, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 27.

Jeremy W. Pitman, 37, of West Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 27.

Davie L. Covey Jr., 52, of Lapwai, three years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.

Gerald F. Epley Jr., 45, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies, a jury trial is set for Dec. 14.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Halie R. O’Connor, 25, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Judge Karin Seubert

Sabrina B. Duman, 35, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.

Crime Reports

A hole was burned into the facade of a hot tub in an incident of vandalism on the 3300 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,500.

