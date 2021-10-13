Of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Anthony Christopher Perez Lozano and Kylie Joanne Zupo, both of Clarkston.
Lonnie Lyle Townsend and Barbara Ann McDurmon, both of Lewiston.
Andrew Jackson McBride V and Karley Kay Pankey, both of Lewiston.
Jesse Leroy Spears and Jennifer Lynnette Howard, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rachel Fuller and Zachary Fuller.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Clayton Strack and Wendy Strack.
James Michael Grochala and Rachel Deanna Grochala.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Nicole C. Sutherland, 29, of Richland, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.
Cecelia F. Alvarez, 25, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 18.
Kenneth D. McElroy, 63, of Lindsay, Calif., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 21.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kalynn M. Jones, 27, of Lewiston, charged with harboring a fugitive, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Morgan A. Jones, 23, of Lewiston, charged with harboring a fugitive, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Garth M. Bean, 30, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Edward A. Robbins, 55, of Kennewick, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Bucky J. Turner, 34, of St. Maries, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and fentanyl, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.