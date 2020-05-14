Of Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Meghan and Ashton Richmond, of Clarkston, a daughter, Brianna Jo Richmond, born Tuesday.

Shaylee Meadows, of Clarkston, a son, Jayce Kye Meadows, born Tuesday.

Stephanie Ruiz and David Montambo, of Lewiston, a son, Remington William Montambo, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Edward Burton and Carla Jo Nieto, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Brian Jerry Turner and Mikaila Breanne Lawson, both of Lewiston

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Debra G. Clugey, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony, sentencing is set for June 24.

Darlene A. Wood, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony, sentencing is set for June 24.

Warren E. Sherill, 45, of Lewiston, failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison and $745.50 in fines and fees.

Judge Jeff Brudie

Kadejah I.C. Attison, 25, of Pasco, Wash., possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $345.50 in fines and fees and placed on two years probation.

Joshua J. Wilson, 28, of Lewiston, eluding, a felony, sentenced to 17 months in prison, three years indeterminate, credit for 217 days served and $245.50 in fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jeremy G. Seaman, 32, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 165 days suspended, credit for one day served, $1,352.50 in fines and fees with $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.

Alex C. Hinton, 26, of Craigmont, battery-domestic violence, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 96 days in jail, credit for 96 days served and $777.49 in fines and fees.

Kyle M. Perry, 27, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, $866.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.

Travis N. Tisdall, 46, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, $866.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.

Tags

Recommended for you