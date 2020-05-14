Of Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Meghan and Ashton Richmond, of Clarkston, a daughter, Brianna Jo Richmond, born Tuesday.
Shaylee Meadows, of Clarkston, a son, Jayce Kye Meadows, born Tuesday.
Stephanie Ruiz and David Montambo, of Lewiston, a son, Remington William Montambo, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Edward Burton and Carla Jo Nieto, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Brian Jerry Turner and Mikaila Breanne Lawson, both of Lewiston
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Debra G. Clugey, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony, sentencing is set for June 24.
Darlene A. Wood, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony, sentencing is set for June 24.
Warren E. Sherill, 45, of Lewiston, failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison and $745.50 in fines and fees.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Kadejah I.C. Attison, 25, of Pasco, Wash., possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $345.50 in fines and fees and placed on two years probation.
Joshua J. Wilson, 28, of Lewiston, eluding, a felony, sentenced to 17 months in prison, three years indeterminate, credit for 217 days served and $245.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jeremy G. Seaman, 32, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 165 days suspended, credit for one day served, $1,352.50 in fines and fees with $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Alex C. Hinton, 26, of Craigmont, battery-domestic violence, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 96 days in jail, credit for 96 days served and $777.49 in fines and fees.
Kyle M. Perry, 27, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, $866.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Travis N. Tisdall, 46, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, $866.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.