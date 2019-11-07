Of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alison and Peter Larson, of Lewiston, a son, Golden Wallace Larson, born Monday.
Briget and Shawn Forsmann, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Saylor Jaymes Forsmann, born Tuesday.
Kayle and Cole Sanderson, of Lewiston, a son, Brewer Scott Sanderson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Stephanie Nichole Vig and Trevor Thomas Livengood, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff M. Brudie
Thomas R. Beierly Jr., 29, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, pleaded innocent, jury trial set for Feb. 24.
Nathan J. Jones, 29, of Lewiston, charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Richard H. Schade, 53, of Spokane, charged with DUI, pleaded guilty and given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, fined $1,250, 60 hours of community service, driving privileges suspended for 90 days and as much as one year probation.
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Martha E. A. Ivey, 24, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 18.
Gunnar M. T. Hendrickson, 25, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Crime Reports
A brick was thrown through the window of a business in the 600 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston, doing $1,000 in damage.