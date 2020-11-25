Of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mandi and Rudy Strohm, of Lewiston, a son, Austin Ryan Strohm, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jennifer E. Ramey against Jeffrey B. Ramey
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Heather Ewing and Jason Ewing
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Cassie J. Davis, 30, of Orofino, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Jerry L. Faulkner, 42, of Lewiston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,102.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for 364 days.
Ethan K. Klement, 19, of Moscow, DUI second offense under age 21, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 25 days suspended, credit for one day served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for 364 days.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Justin J. Krasselt, 25, Culdesac, three counts of first-degree child molestation, sentenced to 144 months to life in prison.
Maceo A. Roberts, 24, Moscow, pleaded innocent to DUI and possession of psilocin.
Devan J. Vanscotter, 26, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Sarah L. Painter, 26, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Allen K. Whitney, 24, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to theft of a motor vehicle, felony harassment.
Donald J. Enyeart, 49, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of buprenorphine, possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly C. Linquist, 36, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault.
Rikki M. Hart, 29, Clarkston, charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence court order violation, obstructing a law enforcement officer,
Paige N. Peterson, 29, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Ashliegh L. Krieger, 32, Lewiston, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 58 days in jail with credit for 28 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Judge Tina Kernan
Klay D. Maxwell, 36, Lewiston, second-degree assault, domestic violence court order violation, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Crime Reports
A forced-entry vehicle prowl was reported in the alley near the 900 block of Fourth Street in Clarkston. A red wallet containing credit cards and other items was reported stolen.