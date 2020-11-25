Of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Mandi and Rudy Strohm, of Lewiston, a son, Austin Ryan Strohm, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jennifer E. Ramey against Jeffrey B. Ramey

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Heather Ewing and Jason Ewing

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Cassie J. Davis, 30, of Orofino, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.

Jerry L. Faulkner, 42, of Lewiston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,102.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for 364 days.

Ethan K. Klement, 19, of Moscow, DUI second offense under age 21, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 25 days suspended, credit for one day served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for 364 days.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Justin J. Krasselt, 25, Culdesac, three counts of first-degree child molestation, sentenced to 144 months to life in prison.

Maceo A. Roberts, 24, Moscow, pleaded innocent to DUI and possession of psilocin.

Devan J. Vanscotter, 26, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

Sarah L. Painter, 26, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Allen K. Whitney, 24, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to theft of a motor vehicle, felony harassment.

Donald J. Enyeart, 49, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of buprenorphine, possession of methamphetamine.

Kimberly C. Linquist, 36, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault.

Rikki M. Hart, 29, Clarkston, charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence court order violation, obstructing a law enforcement officer,

Paige N. Peterson, 29, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.

Ashliegh L. Krieger, 32, Lewiston, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 58 days in jail with credit for 28 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Judge Tina Kernan

Klay D. Maxwell, 36, Lewiston, second-degree assault, domestic violence court order violation, sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Crime Reports

A forced-entry vehicle prowl was reported in the alley near the 900 block of Fourth Street in Clarkston. A red wallet containing credit cards and other items was reported stolen.

