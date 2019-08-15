Of Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Senatra Battle and Daniel Pennington, of Clarkston, a daughter, Thea Avery Pennington, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Jeffrey Robinson and Brooke Marie Litalien, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jessica Michelle Schlee and Jason Edward Schlee.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Jason S. Ball, 47, 1751 N. Polk St., Moscow, DUI, fined $952.50, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 153 days suspended and credited for 23 days served, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Ty C. Hollenbeck, 34, 428 First Ave., Lewiston, DUI, fined $952.50, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended and 10 days to serve, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Ray L. Lawen, 62, 2019 Birch Drive, Lewiston, DUI, fined $716.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Jacob D. Gardner, 33, 3815 14th St., Lewiston, DUI, fined $716.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 120 days and placed on probation for one year.
Jay S. Williams, 37, 529 Cottonwood Road, Orofino, DUI, fined $716.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
Dirt was put into the diesel tank of a John Deere tractor, along with other debris and sticks shoved into the tank, causing $2,500 in damage on the 1300 block of Powers Avenue in Lewiston.
A 4,000-watt generator and battery charger with a total value of $1,120 were reported stolen from a shed on the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested shortly after midnight on the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston on allegations of eluding a pursuing police vehicle. She was reportedly driving a blue Ford F150 pickup truck at high rates of speed during the pursuit.