Of Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sydni and Maxwell Thomas, of Lewiston, a son, Corban Stanley Thomas, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Chelsea Schneider and James Schneider.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Amy M. Berger and Derek W. Berger.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Shamar D.S. Jackson, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tucker D. Weatherly, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Shawn W. Hammond, 43, of Lewiston pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines, restitution and court costs.
Tiffany A. Cothren, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jeffrey S. Arnot, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Robert J. Wagenborg, 37, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to a 90-day driver’s license suspension, fines and court costs.