Of Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sydni and Maxwell Thomas, of Lewiston, a son, Corban Stanley Thomas, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Chelsea Schneider and James Schneider.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Amy M. Berger and Derek W. Berger.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Shamar D.S. Jackson, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Tucker D. Weatherly, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.

Shawn W. Hammond, 43, of Lewiston pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines, restitution and court costs.

Tiffany A. Cothren, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Jeffrey S. Arnot, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Robert J. Wagenborg, 37, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to a 90-day driver’s license suspension, fines and court costs.

