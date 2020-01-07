Of Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachael and Golden Steele, of Lewiston, a daughter, Stella Ann Steele, born Sunday.
Lillie Hernandez-Reuben and Francisco Hernandez, of Clarkston, a son, Dawnte Antonio Francisco Hernandez-Reuben, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
David E. Mittendorf, 31, 1618 20th Ave., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 29.
Dale B. West, 39, no address given, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 15.
Crime Reports
Clarkston police investigated a disorderly conduct call after an altercation involving a baseball bat was reported Sunday evening at Beachview Park, 1001 Second St., Clarkston.
A broken window was reported at Grantham Elementary School, 1253 Poplar St., Clarkston.
A brindle-colored bull mastiff dog was reported stolen at Arnold Park near 12th and Maple streets in Clarkston. A man in a red pickup truck reportedly took the dog, who was off leash, and drove away.