Of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dawn and Michael Ortiz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jacquelynn Mae Ortiz, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Kellie Lynn McCann and Jesse James Kromrei, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Rosanne Roehrborn and Christopher G. Roehrborn
Miranda Felthause and Austin Jake Peebles-Newton
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Buffy J. Speaks, 34, 2125 Third Ave. N., Evergreen Motel No. 14, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison, credit for time served since arrest Nov. 20, 2019.
Patricia L. Taylor, 28, no address given, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to three to seven years in prison. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Taylor will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Justin S. Whitten, 38, no address given, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 29.
Crime Reports
A package of jewelry with a total value of $606 was reported stolen from a porch on the 300 block of Fourth Street in Lewiston.