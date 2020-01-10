Of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Dawn and Michael Ortiz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jacquelynn Mae Ortiz, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Kellie Lynn McCann and Jesse James Kromrei, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Rosanne Roehrborn and Christopher G. Roehrborn

Miranda Felthause and Austin Jake Peebles-Newton

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Buffy J. Speaks, 34, 2125 Third Ave. N., Evergreen Motel No. 14, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison, credit for time served since arrest Nov. 20, 2019.

Patricia L. Taylor, 28, no address given, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to three to seven years in prison. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Taylor will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Justin S. Whitten, 38, no address given, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 29.

Crime Reports

A package of jewelry with a total value of $606 was reported stolen from a porch on the 300 block of Fourth Street in Lewiston.

