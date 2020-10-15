Of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Marla Breshears and Chad Breshears
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Alex C. Hinton, 27, Clarkston, residential (domestic violence) burglary, residential burglary, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 19 months in prison on first charge, followed by 19 months in community custody; sentenced to 12.75 months in prison on second charge, to run concurrently.
Nicole M. Lawing, 29, Port Orchard, Wash., possession of heroin with intent to deliver, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Kenneth R. Brock, 30, Port Orchard, Wash., pleaded innocent to possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine. Next court hearing is set for Nov. 2.