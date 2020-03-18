Of Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Cara and Peter Forsman, of Lewiston, a son, Fred Jasper Forsman, born Monday.

Samantha Rickman and Stephan Weeks, of Asotin, a daughter, Evelyn Susan Weeks, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Philip Wayne Greer and Jeanne Carol Stelljes, both of Lewiston.

Jonathan David Stormes and Nicole Kaleen Fahrner, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Sara R. Williams against David A. Town

Angela M. McClain against Samie L. McClain Jr.

Betty J. Baldwin against Norman R. Baldwin

Granted

Shanna L. Miller and Jordan W. Miller

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Tyrin L.W. Taylor, 21, 908 Second St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is March 25.

