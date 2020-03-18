Of Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cara and Peter Forsman, of Lewiston, a son, Fred Jasper Forsman, born Monday.
Samantha Rickman and Stephan Weeks, of Asotin, a daughter, Evelyn Susan Weeks, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Philip Wayne Greer and Jeanne Carol Stelljes, both of Lewiston.
Jonathan David Stormes and Nicole Kaleen Fahrner, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sara R. Williams against David A. Town
Angela M. McClain against Samie L. McClain Jr.
Betty J. Baldwin against Norman R. Baldwin
Granted
Shanna L. Miller and Jordan W. Miller
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Tyrin L.W. Taylor, 21, 908 Second St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is March 25.