Of Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sarah and Bryce Heitstuman, of Clarkston, a son, Kase Robert Heitstuman, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tommy James Larry Poole and Breanna June Howard, both of Lewiston.

Sawyer Jacob Edmison and Kaitlin Mary Elizabeth Morrison, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Amanda M. DeBord and Michael A. DeBord

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Ashley R. Rasmussen, 25, 2525 Eighth St., Apt. No. A-1, Lewiston, charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 120 days in jail, 90 days suspended, credit for two days served, $702.50 fees, two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year.

