Of Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarah and Bryce Heitstuman, of Clarkston, a son, Kase Robert Heitstuman, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tommy James Larry Poole and Breanna June Howard, both of Lewiston.
Sawyer Jacob Edmison and Kaitlin Mary Elizabeth Morrison, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Amanda M. DeBord and Michael A. DeBord
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ashley R. Rasmussen, 25, 2525 Eighth St., Apt. No. A-1, Lewiston, charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 120 days in jail, 90 days suspended, credit for two days served, $702.50 fees, two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year.