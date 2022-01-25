Of Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Jace Kessler, of Clarkston, a son, Calvin Del-Wayne Kessler, born Friday.
Heather and Wesley Schwartz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Layla Jade Schwartz, born Saturday.
Delina Copell and Kavin Hosking, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jessalee Neva May Hosking, born Saturday.
Tara Ball and Taylor Forge, of Lewiston, a son, Theodore Flynn Forge, born Saturday.
Deema Alrasheed and Thamer Almutairi, of Pullman, a daughter, Sama Thamer Almutairi, born Saturday.
Katie and William Deibel, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hadley Grace Deibel, born Sunday.
Brisa Mcauliffe and Andrew Donovan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Holly Olivia Donovan, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jessica Baumgarden and Eugene Baumgarden.
Martha Ivey and Naethan Ivey.
Granted
Anthony Robinett and Desirea Robinett.
Ashley Lechnar and Cole Robinson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam
Yulia Despain-Schutt, 58, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of battery upon a police officer, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Austin Wentz, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Crime Reports
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 2600 block of Critchfield Road in Asotin County.
A 10 mm handgun valued at $600 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Fair Street in Clarkston. Entry was gained through a broken window.