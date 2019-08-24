Of Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Eternity Terpenning, of Clarkston, a son, Zimri Dean Terpenning, born Tuesday.
Lora and Richard Gittins, of Clarkston, a son, Maverick Alexander Gittins, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mackenzie Bryant Garrison and Samantha Lee Gonzalez, both of Lewiston.
Scott Chandler Stoll and Shaylee Breanne Politte, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Alicia Peer and Sarah McClish
Granted
John M. Tritz and Rhonda L. Tritz
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jimmy Joe Compton, 48, unknown address, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Patrick E. Bloodgood Jr., 35, 208 N. Main St., Lapwai, charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Judge Michelle Evans
Timothy L.A. Holly, 21, unknown address, charged with eluding, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Austin L. Burke, 21, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Kathryn N. Adams, 26, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.