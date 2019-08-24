Of Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Eternity Terpenning, of Clarkston, a son, Zimri Dean Terpenning, born Tuesday.

Lora and Richard Gittins, of Clarkston, a son, Maverick Alexander Gittins, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Mackenzie Bryant Garrison and Samantha Lee Gonzalez, both of Lewiston.

Scott Chandler Stoll and Shaylee Breanne Politte, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Alicia Peer and Sarah McClish

Granted

John M. Tritz and Rhonda L. Tritz

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jimmy Joe Compton, 48, unknown address, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.

Patrick E. Bloodgood Jr., 35, 208 N. Main St., Lapwai, charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.

Judge Michelle Evans

Timothy L.A. Holly, 21, unknown address, charged with eluding, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.

Austin L. Burke, 21, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.

Kathryn N. Adams, 26, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.

