Of Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Janelle C. Burgess against Jason T. Burgess

Granted

Christina J. Brown and Dustin L. Brown

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Anthony G. Grogan, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to 10 counts of theft of a firearm, 10 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of residential burglary, three counts of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree trafficking stolen property, all felonies. Next court appearance is set for May 18.

Skyler Grainger, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of harassment threaten to kill, all felonies. Next court appearance is set for May 18.

Robert A. Anderson, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree assault by strangulation, four counts of third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and unlawful imprisonment, all felonies. Next court appearance is set for May 18.

