Of Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Tracy Rae Lane and Heath Aaron Brown, both of Clarkston
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kareena R. Stanley against Ronald J. Stanley
Holli M. Miller against Charles R. Miller
Jessica L. Minden against Larry W.R. Minden
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Ashley Cunnington and Christopher D. Sinclair
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Austin J.P. Newton, 25, of Lewiston, forgery, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $745.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.