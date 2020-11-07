Of Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Tracy Rae Lane and Heath Aaron Brown, both of Clarkston

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kareena R. Stanley against Ronald J. Stanley

Holli M. Miller against Charles R. Miller

Jessica L. Minden against Larry W.R. Minden

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Ashley Cunnington and Christopher D. Sinclair

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Austin J.P. Newton, 25, of Lewiston, forgery, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $745.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.

