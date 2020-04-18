Of Friday, April 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Selina Miles and Riston Johnson Bullock, of Lapwai, Alec Joseph Johnson-Miles, born Thursday.
Alishia Edmison and Dagen Reel, of Lewiston, Amersyn Jean Reel, born Thursday.
Chloe Rickman and Trevor Wyatt, of Clarkston, Messiah Derrek Wyatt, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Cheryl L. Brown against Anthony E. Brown
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Gary Libey
Stephen R. Jackson, 44, of Clarkston, felony possession of controlled substance (buprenorphine), felony evidence tampering, felony resisting arrest, sentenced to three years in prison, $500 in fines and fees, and placed on probation for one year.
Judge Tina Kernan
Chad M. Breshears, 43, of Clarkston, felony violating a protection order, sentenced to 2½ years in prison, $1,145 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 2½ years.
Crime Reports
A 9mm Beretta handgun valued at $900 was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Second Street in Lewiston.