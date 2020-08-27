Of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Adreanna Clugey and Elizabeth Hazen, of Clarkston, a son, Othello Raiden Clugey, born Monday.
Lynley and Ryan James, of Clarkston, a daughter, Caitlyn Nicole James, born Monday.
Lace Fogelman and Brandon Pierce, of Clarkston, a son, Landon Lee Eugene Pierce, born Tuesday.
Kasey and Steven Line, of Clarkston, a daughter, Blair Harper Line, born Tuesday.
Jaimee Black and Damone Paine, of Clarkston, a daughter, Chloe Elizabeth Paine, born Tuesday.
Julianne and Braeden Hammon, of Lewiston, a daughter, Oaklyn Hammon, born Tuesday.
Breanne and Thomas Spencer Lybyer, of Lewiston, a son, Jack Wesley Lybyer, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Daniel C. Sams and Dianna E. Sams
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jacob K.L. Gallagher, 22, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for today.
Layne C. Martin, 35, of Kent, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felonies, sentencing is set for Sept. 10.
Tyler L. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony, sentencing is set for Sept. 24.
Tyler S. Keener, 32, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Oct. 22.
Derek P. Heighes, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Sept. 3.
Larry L. Stadtmiller, 48, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Oct. 14.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Victoria C. Scherette, 69, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days of jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for one year.
Brycen R. Lombard, 21, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $671.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Blair S. Estenson, 52, of Pullman, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Jamie P. Shafer, 36, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,302.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s licenses suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Delaina E. Lowary, 52, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended, $657.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 30 days and placed on probation for two years.
Morissa M. McAtty, 19, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service, $709.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Devin F. Villopoto, 30, of Lapwai, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 12 hours of community service, $859.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Jessica L. Stewart, 31, of Olympia, injury to child, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 days suspended, $807.50 in fines and fees, $300 suspended and placed on probation for two years.
Morgan L. Frakes, 38, of Lewiston, battery and unlawful entry, both misdemeanors, given withheld judgments, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 days suspended, 336 hours of community service in lieu of 28 days in jail, $1,109.10 in fines and fees, $250 suspended and placed on probation for two years.