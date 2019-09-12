Of Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashliegh Strother and Corey Flerchinger, of Clarkston, a daughter, Florence Marie Flerchinger, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Wyatt Gordon Patrick Younger and Callie Jo Watkins, both of Genesee.
Robert Roy Hosier Jr. and Marcia Jean Suggs, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Ryan Jacob Weatherman and Patrina Rae Tenny, both of Lewiston
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jerelle Davis and Andrew Davis
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kalob Michael Barnes and Sara Louise Barnes
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kevin J. Manning, 54, 1726 Swallows Nest Loop, Clarkston, DUI, fined $716.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Kenneth B. Clark, 26, 526 29th St., Lewiston, DUI, fined $866.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended, credited for one day and 12 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Ethan K. Klements, 18, 7175 Tomer Road, Moscow, DUI, fined $852.50, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Tyler J. Mccomas, 28, 901 Hawthorne St., Lewiston, DUI, fined $616.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Angel B. Alexie, 34, 819 E. Main St., Kendrick, DUI, fined $866.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Alexander L. Rickman, 28, 152 Joseph St., Lapwai, DUI second offense, fined $1,202.50, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Krystal L. Walburn, 39, Spokane Valley, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Brendan M. Slusher, 24, 1238 16th Ave., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to delivery of a legend drug, second-degree introducing contraband.
Judge David Frazier
Derick W. Eickhoff, 38, 2106 Fourth Ave. N., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, two counts third-degree theft.
Christofer R. McNeill, 23, 1227 Ash St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic violence, second-degree theft.
Crime Reports
An unlocked vehicle was entered and a wallet with identifying information, credit cards and $100 cash was reported stolen on the 600 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston.
The passenger side window of a vehicle was smashed, causing $300 in damage, and a purse with identifying information and credit cards was reported stolen on the 1800 block of 17th Avenue in Lewiston.
A window of Red Bento, 810 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, was smashed, causing $300 in damage.