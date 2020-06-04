Of Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Anna Tuck and Dakota Davis, of Pomeroy, a son, Macallister Leigh Davis, born Tuesday.
Jenna Quigley and Jason Crawford, of Lewiston, a daughter, Norah Alyssa Crawford, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Devin Daniel Kelly, of Asotin, and Maggie Lynn Chmelik, of Grangeville.
James Patrick J. Rainwater and Madeline Renee Betts, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Lee Blair and Kathryne Lenore Day, both of Pullman.
Jacob Stephen Forsmann, of Dayton, Wash., and Christine Louise Moon, of Hines, Ore.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Teresa L. Heinzerling against Dustin J. Heinzerling
Granted
Logan M. Rodgers and Carl J. Phillips
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Joshua E. Howell, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree kidnapping, stalking, domestic battery and attempted strangulation, all felonies. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Michael W. McGarvey, 44, of Kooskia, pleaded innocent to burglary, a felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Jennifer D. Baxter, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A jury trial is set for Oct. 19.
Dale B. West, 39, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison, prison sentence suspended, one year in jail and $285.50 in fines and fees.
Courtney M. Mount, 30, of Clarkston, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and morphine sulfate), both felonies, sentenced to two concurrent and identical sentences of three years in prison with four years indeterminate, $285.50 in fines and fees and the court retained jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Mount will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence.