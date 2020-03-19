Of Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Deborah and Robert Schmidt, of Orofino, a son, Sawyer Tillman Schmidt, born Tuesday.
Amanda and Daniel Larock, of Clarkston, a son, Elijah Marciel Larock, born Tuesday.
Brittny and Justin Podrabsky, of Lewiston, a son, Aaron Jay Podrabsky, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin Lyle Townsend and Elizabeth Diana Flerchinger, both of Lewiston.
Dennis Dee Talbot Jr., of Clarkston, and Lorena June Hunt, of Lewiston.
Taylor Neil Schnuerle and Briana Lee Fonnesbeck, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Bradley L. Brown Jr. and Christine R. Garcia, both of Clarkston.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Jonathan R. Ryan, 19, 1018 14th St., Clarkston, two counts second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree possession of stolen property, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to six months in jail, credit for time served.
Cody J. Horton, 38, Pomeroy, possession of a stolen vehicle, sentenced to 16 months in prison to run concurrently with his Garfield County case.
Crime Reports
Clothing and a television were reported stolen from a residence on the 800 block of Riverview Boulevard in Clarkston. A basement window was reportedly broken to gain entrance. No damage amount was listed.