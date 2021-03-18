Of Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mercadies and Seth Oelke, of Orofino, a son, Xander Anthony Oelke, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Eric McKey and Jeannie Marie Parrish, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Elliott M. Allen and Sierra Rose Shuey
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Martha F. Gustin, 66, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Logan T. Walker, 28, of Lewiston, charged with third DUI, a felony, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 31.
Judge Karin Seubert
Torey W. Lamar, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Dylan M. Walters, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended and credit for two days served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Elijah D. Freydl, 24, of St. Maries, pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 120 days jail with 110 suspended, driver’s license suspended one year, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Christopher M. Garza, 37, Lapwai, pleaded guilty to second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 105 suspended, driver’s license suspended one year, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Jeremy G. Skow, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended one year, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Matt Michels, 24, of Weippe, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke J. Burns
Steven J. Maltman, 28, Lewiston, domestic violence court order violation, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with endangerment enhancement, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Robert A. Henrie, 38, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, sentenced to three months in jail, one year probation.
Derrick L. Covington-Schierman, 34, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree malicious mischief, delivery of dextroamphetamine with corrections facility enhancement, two counts of third-degree assault. Next court appearance scheduled for April 5.
John D. Leder, 34, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree rape, domestic violence, next court appearance scheduled on April 5.
Treyton X.L. Mooneyham, 22, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, domestic violence, second-degree malicious mischief, reckless endangerment. Pre-trial hearing set for May 17, and two-day jury trial is scheduled for June 3.
Michael E. Dickson, 65, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, next hearing is set for April 5.
John C. Weber, 54, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence. Next court hearing is set for April 5.
Crime Reports
Locks were reportedly cut off a trailer and items were stolen on the 1500 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston.