Of Friday, May 14, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Melissa Steele and Alejandro Liceaga, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jemma Ann Liceaga, born Wednesday.
Desiree and Kelvin Mahasi, of Pullman, a son, Kallahan Mmbayo Mahasi, born Wednesday.
Allison Fuchs and Arthur Munden, of Lewiston, a son, Carter Louis-Taylor Munden, born Thursday.
Natasha and Ross Miller, of Lewiston, a daughter, Avalynn Sze-Yiu Miller, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jake Dee Lish and Allyson Paige Anderson, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Kailey M. Druffel and Jacob L. Swearingen.