Of Friday, May 14, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Melissa Steele and Alejandro Liceaga, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jemma Ann Liceaga, born Wednesday.

Desiree and Kelvin Mahasi, of Pullman, a son, Kallahan Mmbayo Mahasi, born Wednesday.

Allison Fuchs and Arthur Munden, of Lewiston, a son, Carter Louis-Taylor Munden, born Thursday.

Natasha and Ross Miller, of Lewiston, a daughter, Avalynn Sze-Yiu Miller, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jake Dee Lish and Allyson Paige Anderson, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Kailey M. Druffel and Jacob L. Swearingen.

