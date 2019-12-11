Of Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Lillyann Berry and Nathan Parris, of Orofino, a daughter, Kinsley Rae Parris, born Saturday.

Rebecca and Arlan Matchey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Grace Edyann Matchey, born Monday.

Rachel Triplett and Scott Jones, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Renee Jones, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Austin Bronson C. Domebo and Miranda Deanne Moses, both of Lapwai.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jeremy M. Vigil against Shannon A. Vigil

Granted

Joseph D. Dodge and Wendi L. Dodge

Helen M. Trautman and Danny J. Trautman

