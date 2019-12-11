Of Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lillyann Berry and Nathan Parris, of Orofino, a daughter, Kinsley Rae Parris, born Saturday.
Rebecca and Arlan Matchey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Grace Edyann Matchey, born Monday.
Rachel Triplett and Scott Jones, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Renee Jones, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Austin Bronson C. Domebo and Miranda Deanne Moses, both of Lapwai.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jeremy M. Vigil against Shannon A. Vigil
Granted
Joseph D. Dodge and Wendi L. Dodge
Helen M. Trautman and Danny J. Trautman