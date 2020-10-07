Of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Remie and Bo Lorentz, of Anatone, a son, Wilder James Lorentz, born Monday.
Jennifer Laford and Bo Kelly, of Clarkston, a son, Kayson Richard Kelly, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nathanial Steffen Rowe and Jaide Danielle Leigh Wilhelm, both of Palouse.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Annalee M. Hughes and Errol J. Braker
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Isaiah W. Wall, 24, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.
Corey B. Meyer, 27, of Clarkston, charged with grand theft receiving stolen property, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Danielle C. Rosholt, 34, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $821.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Melanie S. Robinson, 47, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $1,388.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Ashley P.M. Ellis, 31, of Juliaetta, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Adam R. Broemeling, 30, of Genesee, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 88 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $921.90 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended 30 days and placed on probation for two years.
Beverly D. Bush, 54, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Carla M. Newson, 40, of Lewiston, cruelty to animals, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended, $1,225.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Traffic Accidents
Three pickup trucks were involved in an accident in the westbound lane on the 500 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston at 7:47 a.m. Monday. Debra Puckett, 63, of Lewiston, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra and hit the rear end of a 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Todd Lawrence, 60, of Clarkston. Lawrence’s pickup was pushed into the rear end of a 2008 Ford F-350 driven by Douglas Swearingen, 60, of Lewiston. Lawrence was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. Puckett was cited for following too close.