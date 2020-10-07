Of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Remie and Bo Lorentz, of Anatone, a son, Wilder James Lorentz, born Monday.

Jennifer Laford and Bo Kelly, of Clarkston, a son, Kayson Richard Kelly, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Nathanial Steffen Rowe and Jaide Danielle Leigh Wilhelm, both of Palouse.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Annalee M. Hughes and Errol J. Braker

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Isaiah W. Wall, 24, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.

Corey B. Meyer, 27, of Clarkston, charged with grand theft receiving stolen property, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Danielle C. Rosholt, 34, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $821.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for six months.

Melanie S. Robinson, 47, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $1,388.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.

Ashley P.M. Ellis, 31, of Juliaetta, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for six months.

Adam R. Broemeling, 30, of Genesee, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 88 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $921.90 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended 30 days and placed on probation for two years.

Beverly D. Bush, 54, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.

Carla M. Newson, 40, of Lewiston, cruelty to animals, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended, $1,225.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.

Traffic Accidents

Three pickup trucks were involved in an accident in the westbound lane on the 500 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston at 7:47 a.m. Monday. Debra Puckett, 63, of Lewiston, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra and hit the rear end of a 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Todd Lawrence, 60, of Clarkston. Lawrence’s pickup was pushed into the rear end of a 2008 Ford F-350 driven by Douglas Swearingen, 60, of Lewiston. Lawrence was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. Puckett was cited for following too close.

