Of Friday, Jan. 28, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 3:40 am
Nez Perce County
Gregory Lorne Gramms and Marie France Edith Wiggins, both of Walla Walla.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Janet Renee Beitelspacher-Auer and Brian Morgan Auer.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Will R. Gray, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 2-5 years credited with 217 days, driver’s license suspended five years and pay $1,790.50 in fees.
Joshua J. Haws, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail, 100 hours of community service, three years felony probation and pay $845.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Carlos C. Wright, 36, of Lenore, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of grand theft, all felonies. Status conference Feb. 6.
Jonathan L. Smith, 50, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference Feb. 13.
Tristan J. Bachman, 18, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference Jan. 30.
Tina M. Anderson, 45, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference Jan. 30.
