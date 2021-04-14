Of Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Abigail and Garret Stahl, of Lewiston, a son, Evan Ambrose Stahl, born Monday.
Melissa and Damon Kuo, of Lewiston, a daughter, Klara Carolynn Kuo, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Shane Dean Thompson and Katie Grace Hammer, both of Pullman.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Johnathan F. Paul, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 22.
Leslie R. Thompson, 40, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 22.
William A. Adams, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana greater than 3 ounces, a felony. Sentencing set for April 22.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Ashley R. Fenton, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Evan F. Chance, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and first-degree stalking, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Drake T. Johnson, 23, of Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special endangerment enhancement, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Cassidy A. Stadtmiller, 23, of Lewiston, forgery, sentenced under first-time offender waiver.
Britton M. Hanson, 39, of Clarkston, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for 37 days served, remaining 327 days suspended.
Richard L. Black, 42, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 17 months in prison.
Stacy R. Kennedy, 49, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, DUI, sentenced to three months in jail.