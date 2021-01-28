Of Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tiffany and Justin Gering, of Lenore, a son, Pryor Judd Gering, born Monday.
Kamil and Bryan Betty, of Lewiston, a son, Hunter Ryan Betty, born Monday.
Holly and Schuyler Daugherty, of Lewiston, a son, Camdyn Asher Daugherty, born Tuesday.
Leticia and Jamil Shahim, of Clarkston, a son, Cyrus Amir Shahim, born Tuesday.
Nichole Province and Brian Garza, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sunny Anna Province Garza, born Tuesday.
Rachel and Cody Logan, of Kamiah, a daughter, Sydney Gene Logan, born Wednesday.
Kristen and Ryan Daly, of Lewiston, a daughter, Mackenzie Kay Daly, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kimberly McGee and Scott Sullivan
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Delia M. Cardenas, 22, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Aaron J. Schumacher, 44, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, third-degree theft.
Thomas W. Blimka, 64, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Conrad P. Breitenstein, 37, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for five days served, remaining time suspended.
Tanner B. Reynold, 24, Lewiston, physical control, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for 11 days served on first count, remaining time suspended; sentenced to 30 days, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Brandee R. Slough, 37, Pullman transient, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree theft.
Steven E. Edelman, 36, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Thomas C. Prior, 23, Asotin, pleaded innocent to custodial assault.
Kenneth J. Nelson, 43, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, theft of a firearm, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, making or having burglary tools, obstructing a law enforcement officer.