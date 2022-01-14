Of Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taylor Daniels and Brian Holly, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ariana Frances Holly, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Megan Eberle and Derek Hardin.
Haley Jacobsen and Eric Jacobsen.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Dillon P. Blake, 20, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-9 years in prison, suspended, 60 days in local jail with credit for time served, up to 12 years probation, court costs and $2,500 civil penalty to victim.
Kenneth R. Decker, 31 of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Bradley S. Kammeyer, 39, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended, 30 days in local jail with credit for time served, up to five years probation, court costs and $5,000 civil penalty to victim.
Cody A. Richardson, 30, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years in prison, suspended, up to five years probation, restitution and court costs.
Frances E. Sepulveda, 39, of Bellflower, Calif., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year in prison with credit for one year served, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kodi R. Gonzales, 42, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 2.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Ashley P. Ellis, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, 84 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Antone R. Tallbull, 33, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Randall R. Borchardt, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Alyssa N. Carlone, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI and injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Tyrell W. Sturman, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.