Of Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaylee and Wyatt Callister, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sybil Karalee Callister, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Roger Don Gregory and MacKenzie Raye Willman, both of Lewiston.
Keith Neil Katzenberger and JoAnn Elizabeth Coon, both of Lewiston.
Arturo Sinai Mendoza, of Salem, Ore., and Kauteonna Mariah Harrington, of Lewiston.
John William Hasson and Debbie Lynn Grant, both of Richland.
Darrell William Hall and Lisa Madarieta Tarrant, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Abigail R. Debruin and Tate D. Fisher.
Carl S. Ireland and Beatrice Njua.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Juergen Frickle and Julie Fricke.
Kelsey White and Josiah White.
Vanessa Rex and Bradley Rex.
Tonya Renaud and Phillip Renaud.
Jacie Taylor and Jhad Taylor.
Jillian Gozalez and Cameron Gonzalez.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Andrew C. Bly, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.
Mathew Maes, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Lyn V. Wilson, 37, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Tyson W. Paine, 42, of Clarkston, charged with battery of an officer, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.
Anthony N. Gardner, 24, of Lewiston, charged with first degree stalking, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.
Crime Reports
An iPad valued at $500 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Albertson’s parking lot on 21st Street in Lewiston.
A door of a home on the 1200 block of 16th Avenue in Lewiston was reported to have been vandalized during a suspected break-in attempted, causing $180 in damage.