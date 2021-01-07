Of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Alexis Bening and Anthony Marsh, of Clarkston, a daughter, Harper Anne Marie Marsh, born Tuesday.

Jestine and Kyle Bugner, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kodi Lane Bugner, born Wednesday.

Nikkie and Jeffrey Kopp, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jordyn Michelle Kopp, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Caleb Cody Kremers, of Lance Creek, Wyo., and Victoria Lael Schug, of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Larry Brown, 57, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and being a persistent violator, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Raymond Fisher, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.

