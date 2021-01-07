Of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexis Bening and Anthony Marsh, of Clarkston, a daughter, Harper Anne Marie Marsh, born Tuesday.
Jestine and Kyle Bugner, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kodi Lane Bugner, born Wednesday.
Nikkie and Jeffrey Kopp, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jordyn Michelle Kopp, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Caleb Cody Kremers, of Lance Creek, Wyo., and Victoria Lael Schug, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Larry Brown, 57, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and being a persistent violator, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.
Raymond Fisher, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.