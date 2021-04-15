Of Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Samantha and Christian Dietrich, of Moscow, a son, Kaine Michael Alexander Dietrich, born Tuesday.
Erica and Matthew Shamp, of Clarkston, a daughter, Sadie Grey Shamp, born Tuesday.
Sara Moser and Hash O’Grady, of Clarkston, a son, Ridge Wesley O’Grady, born Wednesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Tara Wilson, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to 18 months in jail with credit for time served, fines and court costs.
Jacqueline T. Couie, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony, and granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years in prison, suspended, three years probation, fines and court costs.
Vashti K. Scott, 42, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended, up to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Kelly C. Lesley, 40, of Metairie, La., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to one year in prison, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Brandon L. Sterling, 29, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, driving without privileges and a restricted license violation, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for May 5.
Judge Karin Seubert
Troy J. Munstermann, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended and credit for time served, 12 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Cody L. Beaty, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail, 58 suspended, 24 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, friends and court costs.
Kenneth M. Lambert, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended and credit for time served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Abraham L. Smith, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 suspended, 60 hours community service, driver’s license suspended one year, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Drezden D. Peery, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Greg W. Gonzales, 32, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 suspended and credit for time served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Jacob A. Sabey, 25, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended and credit for time served, 12 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.