Of Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sophia and Jacob Ralstin, of Clarkston, a daughter, Eden Elizabeth Ralstin, born Wednesday.
Karlie Thompson and Kody Orton, of Lewiston, a son, Kolten Chris Kealoha Orton, born Thursday.
Karen and Aaron Poole, of Clarkston, a daughter, Ember Eva Poole, born Friday.
Cyleen and Eric Zander, of Lewiston, a daughter, Abigail Lenora Zander, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ajay Mason Hulse and LeAnn Rose Harer, both of Athena, Ore.
Branden Coy Pilkenton and Gracie Ann Mingo, both of Lewiston.
Chris William Harvey, of Lewiston, and Andrea Adele Phillips, of Clarkston.
Tyler Patrick Donaldson and Mercy Jay Borgstrom, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Kayal M. Carroll, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50 in fees.
Shiloh M. Lomax, 40, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramlingam
Cedric W. Ellenwood Jr., 34, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail with 80 days suspended, credited with five days, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Jordan D. Mackey, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,238.50.
Zachary E. Johnson, 36, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, credited with one day, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $702.50 in fees.
