Of Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Annemarie and Franklin Anderson, of Kooskia, a daughter, Charlotte Rayne Anderson, born Thursday.
Tayha Trimble and Austin Staley, of Clarkston, a son, Madden Reed Staley, born Thursday.
Taylor and Colton Kelley, of Lewiston, a daughter, River Lee Kelley, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Anthony W. Bradley, of Tacoma, and Melinda Renae Shepard, of Lewiston.
Sean Michael Mattoon and Melody Ann Moore, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Cheryl Blake and Andrew Bauer
Alexia Lewis and Daniel Scott
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Richard L. Boehler, 36, 436 Airway Ave., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.