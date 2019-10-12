Of Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Annemarie and Franklin Anderson, of Kooskia, a daughter, Charlotte Rayne Anderson, born Thursday.

Tayha Trimble and Austin Staley, of Clarkston, a son, Madden Reed Staley, born Thursday.

Taylor and Colton Kelley, of Lewiston, a daughter, River Lee Kelley, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Robert Anthony W. Bradley, of Tacoma, and Melinda Renae Shepard, of Lewiston.

Sean Michael Mattoon and Melody Ann Moore, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Cheryl Blake and Andrew Bauer

Alexia Lewis and Daniel Scott

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Richard L. Boehler, 36, 436 Airway Ave., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.

