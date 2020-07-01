Of Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Caleb James Arkie and Laney Kaylan Wilson, both of Lewiston.
Steven Gary Meachum and Karla Marie Thivierge, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Haleigh Cheyanne Newton and David James Coyle, both of Clarkston.
Emily Alyse Kernan and Chance Lee Weil, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
David L. Thomas and Jacqueline G. Aiken
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Cheyenne C. Swift, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to robbery. A scheduling conference was set for July 29.
Davie L. Covey, 52, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer. A scheduling conference was set for Aug. 5.
Brian L. Dunn, 60, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A scheduling conference was set for July 29.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jessy J. Wolfinbarger, 29, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for one day served, 108 hours of community service in lieu of nine days in jail, $1,017.30 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Ernest L. Tompkins, 31, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $916.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Crime Reports
An unidentified man kicked in the front of a soda vending machine at A&B Family Foods on the 1200 block of Eighth Street. Damage was estimated at $500.