Of Friday, Jan. 6, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Of Friday, Jan. 6, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Tyler Dial and Courtney Nicole McGhan, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Kimberlee Ann Jost and Gregory Phillip Jost.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Andrea Lyn Ruff and Joseph W. Seal.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Casey W. Blimka, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years Idaho Department of Correction, retained jurisdiction 365 days to run concurrently with another case and pay $245.50 in fees.
Christofer R. McNeill, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), both felonies. Sentenced to 3 years Idaho Department of Correction and jurisdiction 365 days for each charge to run concurrently and pay $785.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Destiny A. Fuson, 27, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Jeffrey E. Yell, 61, of Lapwai, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Morgan A. Langmack, 28, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Annie C.R. Burke, 35, of Ferdinand, charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility, a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 23.
Jacob M. Frei, 29, of Grangeville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 23.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.