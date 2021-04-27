Of Monday, April 26, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Whitney and Andrew Bohn, of Lewiston, a son, Andrew John Bohn, born Saturday.
Camille and Cody Harroun, of Lewiston, a son, Hudson Dean Harroun, born Saturday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jessee J. Scott, 48, of Portland, Ore., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 12.
Sydney L. Bradley, 30, of Ahsahka, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance (Oxycontin), both felonies, preliminary hearing set for May 12.
Marie H. Nguyen, 44, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 12.
Katie Farnworth, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 12.
Genia E. Hassett, 51, of Lewiston, charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one county of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine), all felonies, preliminary hearing set for May 5.