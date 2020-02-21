Of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emebet Alemu and Besufekad Feleke, of Clarkston, a daughter, Emnet Genet Feleke, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Shanna L. Miller against Jordan W. Miller.
Granted
Jerelle A. Davis and Andrew T. Davis.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Timothy L.A. Holly, 21, 1417 15th St., Lewiston, eluding, a felony, sentenced to two years fixed in prison and three years indeterminate in prison, credit for 54 days served in jail and a $500 fine. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Holly will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence. A mandatory driver’s license suspension was delayed by the court until Holly’s rider review.
Benjamin T. Krohn, 20, 1811 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 18 months fixed in prison and three and a half years in prison indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 100 hours of community service, $600 in fines and fees, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on four years probation.
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Yuriy I. Kavulaya, 34, Gresham, Ore., DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 suspended, ordered to pay a fine of $1,239.