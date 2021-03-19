Of Thursday, March 18, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Zacharriah Sullivan, of Clarkston, a son, Felix True Sullivan, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cody Weston Harris and Morgan Elizabeth Frahm, both of Pullman.
Phillip John Bobenhouse and Kristen Hunter Kimbler, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Arthor Williams and Amber Nichole Bell, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jeremy M. Terry, 25, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, fines and court costs.
Juan S. Contreras, 36, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, 60 days local jail with credit for two days served, 196 hours community service, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Franklin D. Slagle, 57, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, fines and court costs.
Casey C. Nelson, 24, of St. Maries, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Britney L. Hart, 34, of Culdesac, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property and forgery, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 31.