Of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brent Michael Crowe and Stephanie Shawn Asplund, both of Clarkston.

Tyler Ray Levey Reynolds and Heather Nicole Robinson, both of Lewiston.

Karl Andrew Klappenbach and Jacobi Anne Bird, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Briena Wynter Hanks and Shadryn Thomas Story, both of Lewiston.

Terry Leroy Guptill and Brenda B. Kite, both of Clarkston.

Gillian McKenzie Schiffer and Crace Alan Coedhart, both of Lewiston.

Marshal Aaron White, of Lewiston, and Caitlin Rose Weik, of Uniontown.

Stephen Daniel McMinn and Varee Curl, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Douglas K. Leonard and Nezbeth L. Leonard.

Granted

Jennifer Jo Hendrix and William T. Hendrix.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Kyler J. Paine, 22, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony, resisting or obstructing officers and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Ian A. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to stalking, a felony. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 30 suspended, up to five years probation, fines and court costs.

Christopher L. Baldwin, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to excessive driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 40 suspended, driver’s license suspended 365 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.

Crime Reports

A blue backpack containing an inflatable paddleboard valued at $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn on the 700 block of Port Drive in Clarkston.

An air compressor valued at $200 was reported stolen from a bakery truck parked on the 500 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston.

Tags