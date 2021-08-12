Of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brent Michael Crowe and Stephanie Shawn Asplund, both of Clarkston.
Tyler Ray Levey Reynolds and Heather Nicole Robinson, both of Lewiston.
Karl Andrew Klappenbach and Jacobi Anne Bird, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Briena Wynter Hanks and Shadryn Thomas Story, both of Lewiston.
Terry Leroy Guptill and Brenda B. Kite, both of Clarkston.
Gillian McKenzie Schiffer and Crace Alan Coedhart, both of Lewiston.
Marshal Aaron White, of Lewiston, and Caitlin Rose Weik, of Uniontown.
Stephen Daniel McMinn and Varee Curl, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Douglas K. Leonard and Nezbeth L. Leonard.
Granted
Jennifer Jo Hendrix and William T. Hendrix.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kyler J. Paine, 22, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony, resisting or obstructing officers and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Ian A. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to stalking, a felony. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 30 suspended, up to five years probation, fines and court costs.
Christopher L. Baldwin, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to excessive driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 40 suspended, driver’s license suspended 365 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Crime Reports
A blue backpack containing an inflatable paddleboard valued at $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn on the 700 block of Port Drive in Clarkston.
An air compressor valued at $200 was reported stolen from a bakery truck parked on the 500 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston.