Of Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sarah and Paul Brouwer, of Elk City, a son, Timothy Scott Brouwer, born Sunday.

Jaimie and Dan Crawford, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cora Ann Crawford, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brandon Edward Barcott, of Yakima, and Victoria Marie Kelly, of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Rochelle R. Steed, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent violator, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for March 31.

Donald R. Hume, 40, of Clarkston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and being a persistent violator, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for April 7.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Brent K. Johnson, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty of DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, fined $500, driving privileges suspended for 90 days and up to 12 months of probation.

Nathan A. Luther, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $300.

Tags