Of Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarah and Paul Brouwer, of Elk City, a son, Timothy Scott Brouwer, born Sunday.
Jaimie and Dan Crawford, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cora Ann Crawford, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Edward Barcott, of Yakima, and Victoria Marie Kelly, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Rochelle R. Steed, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent violator, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for March 31.
Donald R. Hume, 40, of Clarkston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and being a persistent violator, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for April 7.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brent K. Johnson, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty of DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, fined $500, driving privileges suspended for 90 days and up to 12 months of probation.
Nathan A. Luther, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $300.